The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare the result of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam soon. According to the CTET December 2022 Information Bulletin, CBSE CTET Result 2022 is likely to be released by the end of February. Once declared, candidates can download the 16th edition of the CTET result on the official website at ctet.nic.in.

The answer key objection window was closed yesterday and now the CTET final answer key will be prepared.

CTET 2023 exam was conducted from December 28 to February 7, 2023. CTET Answer key 2023 was released on February 14, 2023 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections against the answer key till February 17.

CBSE will be considering the valid representations and make necessary changes to the CTET answer key. The final answer key will be prepared accordingly. CTET 2023 Result will be based on the options mentioned on the final answer key.

CTET Result 2023: How to Check Results

Step 1: Visit the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on CTET Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CTET 2023 passing marks vary as per the category. General category candidates are required to attain 60 per cent marks in the exam while Reserved category candidates are required to score 55 per cent marks to qualify for CTET.

CBSE will provide CTET 2023 scorecards to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will be digitally signed and will be legally valid as per the IT Act.

