The result of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 will soon be announced by the Central Board of School Education. As per the reports, the result will be declared in the last week of February. This year around 32.5 lakh applicants appeared in the examination, which was a computer-based test. The eligibility test started in December last year and ended on February 7, 2023. Once the review process is completed, the Board will announce the results. The result can be viewed on the official website of CTET.

CTET Results: How to Check

Step 1: First, go to the official website of CTET: www.ctet.nic.in

Step 2: There will be a link for the CTET result.

Step 3: Now submit the application by entering the number and date of birth in the given fields.

Step 4: Once you enter the above details, the result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the page, and print a copy of it for future use.

The results of only those candidates will be released who have crossed the cutoff score set by the board. This year, the cutoff score for the general category applicants is 60 per cent. While candidates from SC/ST/OBC/EWS or any other category need 55 per cent to clear the exam. If you do not score higher than the set cut-off, the result will not be displayed for you.

CTET is conducted by the central board of secondary education twice a year. Successful candidates can use the certificate to apply for teaching positions. To note, the candidates who wish to apply for the primary teacher post, besides the teacher training course, must have completed Class 12 with a minimum of 45 per cent marks in aggregate. To get appointed as an elementary stage teacher, candidates must have completed their graduation, in any stream.

For others having graduated in any stream is mandatory along with appearing or having passed the B.Ed course.

There is no limit on the number of attempts applicants can use for the CTET exam. The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) must recognize the candidate’s degree or diploma in teacher education.

