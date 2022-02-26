CTET Result Delay Impacting Job Prospects, Unable to Apply at KV, Claim Aspirants

Over 18 lakh candidates who registered for the CTET 2021 have been awaiting the result since February 15. The CBSE - exam conducting body - had announced that the CTET result will be declared on February 15, however, the link is yet to be activated. Despite candidates raising concerns, the Board is yet to make any official statement regarding the delayed result or the new dates on which it would be announced. This has led not only to confusion among candidates but many candidates have also alleged that this has caused them prospected job opportunities.

One of the most favorite schools for government job aspirants - Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) is hiring and CTET aspirants claim that they are unable to apply for the ongoing recruitment drive because their results are still awaited. Many took to social media platforms urging CBSE to announce results at the earliest.

Some candidates have asked CBSE to own up and release at least a notification regarding the latest result date.

This year CBSE conducted the first-ever online CTET, however, on the first day of the exam, students faced technical glitches, many could not even complete the exam. TCS iON, which was responsible for conducting the exam had said “on day 1 one exam, unexpected technical issues impacted operations in certain venues, in the first shift. As a result, candidates in affected venues could not complete the exam. Consequently, we had to cancel the second shift exam."

