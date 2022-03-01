CTET Results 2021: Marks Required to be Eligible For Teacher's Job

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is conducted twice a year to determine a candidate’s eligibility for a teacher at primary and secondary levels. Across India, the exam was held in a computer-based (online) format at various centres from December 16, 2021, to January 21, 2022. The answer key of CTET 2021 was published on February 1, 2022.

As of now, there is no confirmation from CBSE about when the CTET 2021 results will be declared. The board had announced that it will declare the results by February 15, however, the link is yet to be released. CTET December result will be declared at the official website at ctet.nic.in.

Many aspirants are claiming that they are losing on to job opportunities due to the delay in results. There are many vacancies open for teachers’ posts, however, only CTET qualified can apply for the same.

CTET 2021 Cut Off

The minimum cut-off in CTET 2021 exam is fixed at 60 per cent. Candidates who secure marks equal to or more than the cut-off in CTET Result 2021 will be considered for grant of Central Teacher Eligibility Test certificate.

CTET Marksheets at DigiLocker

The mark sheet of the CTET will be available in digital format, and candidates will receive their eligibility certificates in digital format via their DigiLocker account.

CTET in 20 languages

CTET 2021 was conducted in 20 languages across different cities. For the unversed, the certificate of CTET exam is valid for a lifetime and it applies to schools run by the Central Government (NVS, KVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) as well as schools administered by the UTs of Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Chandigarh, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

