CTET Results Awaited Over 10 After Scheduled Date, Candidates Start Online Protest Demanding Clarity

The Common Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) result was scheduled to be announced on February 15, however, the results have not been declared to date. Over 20 lakh candidates who had registered for CTET 2021 are still awaiting the result. To make matters worse, there has not been any announcement from officials neither regarding a delay nor regarding a revised date. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which was responsible for holding the exams had in its latest notice said that the result will be announced on February 15. This has led to frustration among candidates.

The delay is being widely criticized as CBSE had moved CTET to online mode to make exam transparent and result declaration fast. Candidates are demanding clarity from CBSE. They have started an online protest using hashtag CTET result on microblogging site Twitter. Once declared, CTET mark sheet will be available at ctet.nic.in.

After releasing the scorecards, the board will release the category-wise cut-off list. This year onwards, the eligibility lifetime of the CTET certificate has also been extended. Now, the CTET certificate will be eligible for a lifetime. This means, a candidate who has once cleared CTET will be eligible to seek a job, if they qualify other criteria of job selection, anytime based on this. Earlier, CTET certificates were valid only for seven years.

