CTET to Resume from Tomorrow, Know Important Guidelines

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will resume the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 from tomorrow, December 20. The exams are being held in two shifts. The first shift will begin tomorrow at 9:30 am up till 12 noon, and the second shift will begin at 2:30 pm up till 5 pm. Each exam will be held for 2 hours 30 minutes.

Candidates appearing for the exams must not forget to carry their admit card without which they will not be allowed at the exam centre. The hall ticket will contain the name of the candidates, application number, exam name, venue, and timing. Candidates must reach the allotted exam venue as per the time given on the admit card. They will also be required to carry a government-issued identity card such as a voter or Aadhar card.

Candidates must follow social distancing rules and Covid-19 appropriate guidelines while at the exam centre. This includes wearing masks and sanitising their hands. If any candidate has any symptoms of Covid-19, they have been advised to get their tests done before appearing for the exam.

Candidates have been barred from carrying any electronic devices, including mobile phones as well as stationery items such as a pencil or any geometry box, writing pads, electronic pen, calculator, pen drives, log table, and cardboard. They have also been prohibited from wearing wristwatches, goggles, jewelry, gold ornaments.

The exam which began on December 16 was marred by technical glitches due to which several candidates were unable to finish their exam and the second shift of the exam was cancelled thereafter. The second shift of the first day of the exam and both shifts of December 17 have been postponed. The new dates of the postponed shifts are yet to be announced. Exams starting from December 20 will remain as is, the board had said.

CTET 2021 will conclude on January 13, 2022. The passing marks for the teacher’s eligibility test are 60 per cent for the general category candidates and 55 per cent for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories. This means candidates will have to obtain a minimum of 90 marks out of a total of 150.

