CUET 2022: Documents Needed to Apply for Common Exam for Admission to DU, Jamia, JNU & Other Top Colleges

The application process for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2022 is all set to begin on April 2 at cuet.nta.nic.in. The application process will go on till April 30, according to official notification. Candidates seeking admission in undergraduate courses of central universities including Delhi University, Jamia Milia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University in academic session 2022-23 will have to compulsorily appear for the entrance test in the subject of their choice.

Students will be allotted seats as per their performance in the entrance exam and preference of university and course. CUCET was introduced by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to replace all existing admission patterns in the undergraduate courses offered by various central universities. Candidates may apply for the entrance exam online at CUCET’s official portal once the process goes live.

CUET 2022: Documents Required to Apply

To register for CUCET 2022, candidates will have to attach soft copies of the following documents with their application form.

- Class 10 Marksheet

- Class 12 Marksheet

- Passport size photograph

- Candidate’s signature

- Photo ID proof (Aadhaar card)

- Category certificate (if applicable)

The candidate must ensure the signature is done on white paper in blue or black colour ink. The passport photograph should be taken against a light-coloured background ideally white. Photos with a cap, hat, or dark glasses will not be accepted

CUET 2022: How to Apply?

Candidates can apply for CUCET 2022 online by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Log on to cucet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Register For CUCET 2022 link

Step 3: Create a new registration by entering details like name, mobile number email ID etc

Step 4: Applicants will receive a registration ID and password on their registered mobile number and email ID

Step 5: Log in to your account and fill in the application form for CUCET 2022 with academic, personal and contact details in the specified field

Step 6: Preview the application and cross-check the details for any errors

Step 7: Pay the application fee using online methods like debit/credit cards, net banking

Step 8: Click on Submit, Save an acknowledgment for future use, and reference

Candidates can pay the application fee online using debit/credit cards, net banking, or other available options.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is responsible for conducting the exams, will consider conducting the CUET twice a year from the next session, he said. In an interview with PTI, Kumar said CUET will not just be limited to admissions in Central Universities as several prominent private universities have indicated that they would like to come on board for using the scores from the common entrance exam for undergraduate admissions.

