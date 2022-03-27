CUCET 2022 Notification Out, Registrations from April 2, Check Exam Pattern Here

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 notification is out. The applications forms will be available from April 2 at the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the entrance exam to the undergraduate courses across central universities up till April 30.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the exam in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. It will provide a single-window opportunity to students to seek admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) across the country. The details of the programmes offered by CUs have been made available on the respective websites.

“Online Application Forms for Undergraduate Programmes will open from 02.04.2022, the link for the same will be made available on the official website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/. Candidates who wish to appear for CUET (UG) – 2022 are advised to go through the required eligibility of the desired University/ Universities for selecting the options from UG Programmes being offered. The Application will be open from 02.04.2022 to 30.04.2022," reads the official notice.

CUET 2022: Exam Pattern and Syllabus

CUET 2022 will consist of the following four sections — section IA will feature 13 languages (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi, and Urdu), section IB will have 19 languages (French, Spanish, German, Nepali, Persian, Italian, Arabic, Sindhi, Kashmiri, Konkani, Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, Manipuri, Santhali, Tibetan, Japanese, Russian, Chinese).

Section II will consist of 27 domain-specific subjects and section III will be a general test. Choosing options from each section is not mandatory. Choices should match the requirements of the desired university, the notice added.

In sections IA and IB, 40 questions need to be attempted out of 50 in each language. The language will be tested through reading comprehension (based on different types of passages — factual, literary, and narrative. The duration for each language is 45 minutes.

For section II, students will have to attempt 40 questions out of 50. The input text can be used for MCQ-based questions which will be on NCERT Class 12 syllabus only. It will be conducted for 45 mins for each domain.

For section III, 60 questions out of 75 need to be attempted. To be held for 60 minutes, it will have input text that can be used for MCQ-based questions. It will feature questions from general knowledge, current affairs, general mental ability, numerical ability, quantitative reasoning such as simple application of basic mathematical concepts arithmetic, algebra, geometry, mensuration, stat taught till class 8 as well as logical and analytical reasoning.

“A candidate can choose a maximum of any 3 languages from Section IA and Section IB taken together. However, the third language chosen needs to be in lieu of 6th domain-specific Subject chosen by the candidate - as applicable (so the maximum number of tests to be taken remains 9 only i.e. 2 Languages+6 Domain-Specific Subjects+1 General Test OR 3 Languages+5 Domain. Specific Subjects+1 General Test: flexibility being provided to help a candidate apply for many Universities depending on their eligibility conditions)," the official notice reads. It further added that section II offers 27 subjects, out of which a candidate may choose a maximum of 6 subjects.

