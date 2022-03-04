CUCET 2022 Notification Soon: All You Need to Know About Common Entrance for Admission to Top Varsities

CUCET 2022: After releasing the notification for the engineering entrance exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the schedule for Central Universities Common Entrance Test. The notification along with the application form will be available at nta.ac.in or cucet.nta.nic.in.

The common entrance test for admission to central universities CUCET will be bigger than usual this year as many top universities including Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have expressed an inclination towards the centralized exam. While the Universities had shown interest in adopting the centralised exam last year, it is likely to adopt the same this year.

Universities which currently accept CUCET include -

Advertisement

— Assam University Silchar

— Central University of Andhra Pradesh

— Central University of Gujarat

— Central University of Haryana

— Central University of Jammu

— Central University of Jharkhand

— Central University of Karnataka

— Central University of Kerala

— Central University of Punjab

— Central University of Rajasthan

— Central University of South Bihar

— Central University of Tamil Nadu

Those who wish to take admission to central university at both undergraduate and postgraduate courses can do so via a common exam. It will also be offered in regional languages.

While launching the exam, the Ministry of Education in an official notice said, “This exam shall test conceptual understanding and the ability to apply knowledge and shall aim to eliminate the need for taking coaching for these exams. The process will reduce the burden on students, universities and colleges, and the entire education system."

The CUCET-UG exam will comprise two parts -Part A will have 25 multiple choice questions from English, Numerical Aptitude/Data Interpretation, Analytical Skills, Reasoning, General Awareness, while Part B will have 75 questions from subject-specific topics. The medium of question papers for all the examinations shall be English other than the language course and the duration of the exam will be 2 hours. Each question would carry four marks for the correct answers while there will be a deduction of one mark for every wrong answer.

The CUCET exam is conducted for over 300 UG, PG, and integrated degree programmes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.