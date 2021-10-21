CUCET Result 2021 Declared at cucet.nta.nic.in, How to Check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2021 for the 12 participating varsities at cucet.nta.nic.in. The score cards of the candidates who appeared for the exams can be downloaded from the official website using their application number and date of birth.

The NTA has noted that the selection and admission of candidates are subject to fulfilling the admission criteria, eligibility, rank in the merit list, medical fitness, verification of original documents, and other criteria as prescribed by the participating central universities.

After the declaration of the CUCET 2021 score by NTA, the respective universities will declare the counselling or admission schedule and merit list based on the weightage on the exam score and the other criteria of the respective university.

“NTA will have no role in the selection process - transfer / cancellation/ conversion of seats and admission of CU-CET 2021 appeared candidates in the CU courses. Admissions are handled at the level of each participating Central University (CU) for their respective programs," the agency said.

>CUCET 2021 results: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official website of CUCET NTA

Step 2. Click on the link to the CUCET 2021 results on the homepage

Step 3. Enter your application number and date of birth

Step 4. Check the result and download the same for further use

The exam was conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on September 15, 16, 23 and 24. Out of 134722 registered candidates, 97416 candidates appeared for the undergraduate and postgraduate entrance exams. A total of 60 exams were conducted out of which two were for UG courses and 58 for PG. The exam was held in 161 Cities across India at 308 Centres.

“A total number of 312 Observers, 152 City-Coordinators, 18 Regional Coordinators and 02 National Coordinators were deployed at these centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of the examination. The examination was conducted with due COVID-19 precautions," NTA said.

