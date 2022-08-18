CUET 2022: A Saga of Tech Glitches, Everything That Went Wrong in First-ever Common Entrance Test

It’s been a month now that the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 began for admissions to undergraduate courses across colleges in the country. The initial plan of the exam-conducting body, National Testing Agency (NTA) was to complete the exams by August 20. But there have been several cases of technical glitches and administrative errors in the exam due to which many of the exams have been postponed. There have also been cases of last-minute exam centres changes.

The CUET 2022 has now been split into six phases. Further, after several postponements, it is now set to conclude on August 28. In its debut-year, let’s check at everything that went wrong in the common entrance test:

Exam centre changed on very first day of CUET 2022: The exam began on July 15. A last-minute change of exam centre on the first day of the exam led to many candidates missing the exam. Conducted in 510 cities in India and abroad, students who appeared for the exam at several centres in Delhi in the morning slot on July 15 reported they were not allowed entry. The exam-centre was changed in the last minute. They came to know about the same after reaching the designated centre as per the admit card. The students were given an another chance to take the exam at a later date.

Phase 2 & 3 technical glitches: The second phase of CUET 2022 was also marred by technical glitches. It was to be held on August 4, 5 and 6 but later cancelled for several students. UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar had said the exam was cancelled at various centres following reports of “sabotage".

“There were reports and indications of sabotage in the process. NTA (National Testing Agency) immediately swung into action and cancelled and postponed examinations in centres which witnessed such a possibility. Strict action will be taken against anyone involved in wilful sabotage of the process," Kumar said. The NTA had blamed the exam centres for the tech snag stating it failed to comply with the laid down protocols by the agency.

The exam for the second phase will be held from August 24 to 30 and their admit cards will be released on August 20. Some candidates who were scheduled to take the exam in phase 3, which was held on August 7, 8 and 10 had missed the same and will be eligible to take the exam on August 21, 22 and 23.

Exam cancelled due to rains: The exam in second and third phases were also cancelled at some centres in Kerala and Itanagar due to rains and landslides. In Arunachal Pradesh’s Itanagar, only three candidates could reach the two exam centres and the remaning couldn’t due to a landslide.

“In two centres of Itanagar Rajiv Gandhi University and NIT where 36 and 154 candidates were scheduled to take the test, only 3 candidates could reach the centres due to a very heavy landslide. The examination of those candidates who couldn’t reach these two centres will be held in the period 24-28 August 2022," said UGC.

In several parts of Kerala, the exam had to be cancelled due to rains. “Due to heavy rain in many districts of Kerala in the past few days, it has been brought to the notice of NTA that it may not be possible for a large number of candidates to reach the Examination Centre for CUET (UG) – 2022 within stipulated time as the movement will be very difficult and there may be disruption of power," NTA said.

Exam cancelled at 13 centres in phase 4: The fourth phase of the exam was cancelled on August 17 at across 13 exam centres due to “unavoidable technical reasons". A total of 8693 students were affected out of 1.45 lakh candidates registered to the exam in phase 4. “All the affected candidates will get a chance for a retest on August 25," UGC chairman said.

Out of the 13 centres where exams were cancelled, eight are in Delhi, two in Varanasi including the centre at IIT BHU, and one each in Bihar, Gaya and Faridabad. Some students also claimed that their exam started at least two hours late than the scheduled time. A total of 3.6 lakh candidates have been registered to appear in phase 4 of CUET 2022, scheduled to be held from August 17 to 20.

Exam postponed to accommodate choice of centre: Exams were cancelled for around 11,000 students candidates, who were set to appear in the fourth phase. It has been deferred to August 30 to accommodate their choice of city for centre, officials said. “The NTA has increased the capacity at centres and also added more exam centres, besides making efforts to ensure the quality of the centres is enhanced," the UGC chairman said.

