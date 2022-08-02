CUET 2022 Admit Card Today: Check Steps to Download

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG 2022 admit cards will be released today, August 2 for the phase II exams. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit cards on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. The exam will be held on August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10 and 20. Around 6,80,000 candidates will take the exam in the second phase.

“The Admit Cards of Phase II for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on 04, 05, and 06 August, showing the details of Examination Centre are being released today," reads the official notice by NTA. The admit cards for the examinations to be held after August 6 will be issued later on, the agency has informed. The CUET 2022 will be held across 247 exam centres in 160 cities.

CUET 2022 Admit Card: How to download

Step 1: Go to CUET official website

Step 2: Click on CUET 2022 admit card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link, enter your registration number and password

Step 4: Download, and take a print out for further reference

Students must remember to carry their admit cards on the day of the as without it they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. After downloading the hall tickets, students must thoroughly check for any errors on it. This includes student’s name and personal details, exam venue, timing, Covid-19 instructions and dress code. In case of any error, report to the NTA at the earliest.

Along with the admit cards, downloaded from the NTA website, students must carry a passport size photo, and valid photo identity proof to the exam hall. The admit card will containing the reporting time of each candidates which they must follow.

The CUET 2022 is being held for admissions to undergraduate courses across several colleges in the country. Around 14,90,000 candidates have registered for the exam out of which 8,10,000 took the test in the first phase and 6,80,000 candidates in the second slot.

NTA has further notified that “every effort is being made to provide candidates their first choice of city. However, due to insufficient number of registered candidates in a city or insufficient number of secure nodes, a different city may have been allotted in some cases. This is being done as per the policy of the NTA." Such candidates have been given a choice to either avail the examination facility at the different city allotted now or appear in the earlier city at a later date, which is after August 10.

