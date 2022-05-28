CUET 2022 Application Link Activated Again After Demand From Aspirants

The Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 application process link has been activated once again after receiving representations from candidates. The National Testing Agency (NTA) reopened the application link on May 27. The last to submit the registrations is May 31, up to 9 pm. Interested candidates can apply at the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. The registration process had earlier closed on May 22.

“In view of the representations received from the candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to submit their Online Application Form for CUET (UG) - 2022, National Testing Agency has decided to provide the opportunity to the candidates to fill up the Online Application Form of CUET (UG) - 2022," reads the official notice.

Candidates who have already registered and were unable to submit or complete their application form can do so now by logging in using their application number and password to complete their application process, the notice added.

“The candidates are allowed to submit the application form latest by 31 May 2022 (up to 09:00 P.M.). Thereafter, no new registration, application submission, and no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances," the notice further stated.

With the CUET 2022 applications ending earlier on May 22, many aspirants had claimed that they were not able to apply within the stipulated time and demanded the online registration process be reopened. Since closing the applications, the University Grants Commissions (UGC) had recorded a total of 9,13,540 applicants. However, 11,51,319 candidates had registered but 9,13,540 could pay the application fee. It meant around 2 lakh were not able to register fully. Some aspirants of CUET 2022 had said that due to the ongoing board exams, they were unable to fill the form while some said they faced technical glitch.

A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities, and 19 private universities have applied for participating in the first edition of CUET for UG admissions to the the 2022-23 academic session. Delhi University received the highest number of applications with over 6 lakh applications followed by BHU with over 3.94 lakh applications followed by Allahabad University with 2.31 lakh applications.

