CUET 2022 Applications from Today, Know How to Apply for Admission to Top Colleges

The Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) registration process begins today, April 6. Once registration begins, candidates will be able to apply for CUCET 2022 online through the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Earlier it was scheduled to commence from April 2 but later deferred. The application window will remain open till May 6, up to 5 pm while the fees can submitted by 11.50 pm.

The exam has been introduced as a common window for admissions to undergraduate courses in over 40 central universities across the country. The entrance exam is slated to be conducted by the National Testing Agency in the first and second week of July.

CUCET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Advertisement

A candidate must have passed class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board or university to appear for CUCET 2022. However, some participating universities like the University of Delhi also have specific eligibility criteria. To take admission to DU through CUCET, a candidate must have passed class 12 with at least 60 per cent marks. Candidates belonging to OBC (NCL) category need a minimum of 55 per cent and SC/ST/ PwD category candidates need to have 50 per cent marks

CUCET 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Log on to official website at CUCET

Step 2: Click on the application process link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your personal and academic details in the specified fields

Step 4: Submit your application and pay the fee

Step 5: Save acknowledgement for future use or reference

Advertisement

CUCET 2022: Exam Pattern

A candidate can choose up to six of the 27 available domain subjects. CUCET 2022 has been divided into three sections. Section I of the entrance exam will be a language test to ascertain the candidate’s reading comprehension, vocabulary, synonyms and antonyms, among other things.

Advertisement

The candidate will have the option to choose one language from the available pool of 13. The entrance exam will be conducted in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Malayalam, Urdu, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, Odia and English

Additionally, the candidate may also appear for additional language tests from a basket of 19 foreign languages. Meanwhile, section II of CUCET 2022 will check candidates’ domain-specific knowledge in their choice of subjects. In the last and third sections of the entrance exam, the candidate will be asked questions about general knowledge, current affairs, general mental ability and other topics of testing their analytical skills.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.