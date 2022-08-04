CUET 2022 Aspirants Claim They Did Not Get Exam Centre in City of Choice, Asks NTA to Postpone Entrance

On the very first day of the second phase of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG 2022, students have been once again left confused. Several students have got exam centres that are far off making commute difficult for them. While some have claimed accommodation would not be possible in a different city due to safety concerns, others have stated they do not have enough resources to travel within such a short timeframe.

Taking to the social media platform, Twitter, students have requested the National Testing Agency (NTA) to change their exam cities or the centres and make some other provisions. Around 6,80,000 candidates are slated to take the CUET 2022 in the second phase. The exam will be held on August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10 and 20.

This is not the first time CUET 2022 aspirants faced issues with the exam procedure. On the first day of the phase I exams, several candidates reported their exam centre was changed at the last minute and as a result, they missed their tests. NTA had later clarified that those students will be given another oppurtunity.

While releasing the admit cards of phase 2, NTA, however, had stated that the exam authority will offer a special option for candidates who wants to change their CUET 2022 exam city that has been allotted to them for phase 2 of the exam. Through this option, candidates who have not been allotted the city of first preference can opt to change it. They can do so at the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Such candidates will be given the city of their choice but the exam will be held at a later date, after August 10. A fresh admit card will also be issue to them.

