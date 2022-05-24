CUET 2022 Aspirants Want Deadline Extension, Claim They Are Left Out

The Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 application process ended on Sunday, May 22. The University Grants Commissions (UGC) has recorded a total of 9,13,540 applicants, however, many claim they were not able to apply within the stipulated time and have demanded the online registration process be reopened.

A total of 11,51,319 candidates had registered but 9,13,540 had paid the application fee which which around 2 lakh were not able to register fully and can not sit for the undergraduate college admissions exam. Taking to social media platforms, aspirants of CUET 2022 have said that due to the ongoing board exams, they were unable to fill the form while some said they faced technical glitch.

A section of students have taken to Twitter with the hashtag #extendcuet demanding an extension of the deadline. CUET has meanwhile, in its debut year recorded one of the highest applications beating JEE Main. With 9,14,103 registrations, it is now the second biggest entrance exam in India.

NEET UG usually registers around 15 lakh candidates while JEE (Main) around 7 to 8 lakhs. Further, JEE Main is conducted over two sessions (in 2021, JEE Main had four sessions) and thus the number of registration may get overlapped. Whereas CUET has recorded over 9 lakh unique registrations.

A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities, and 19 private universities have applied for participating in the first edition of CUET for UG admissions to the the 2022-23 academic session. Out of the total applicants, 44.2 per cent are female and about 47 per cent are from unreserved category. Delhi University has received the highest number of applications with over 6 lakh applications followed by BHU which has received over 3.94 lakh applications followed by Allahabad University with 2.31 lakh applications.

