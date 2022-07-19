CUET 2022 Day 3 Analysis: Economics 'Difficult and Lengthy', History Moderate, Claimed Aspirants

On the third of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022, aspirants claimed the economics paper was difficult and lengthy while accountancy was easier. In the humanities section, the pattern of the political science paper was the same as the NTA mock papers while history was of moderately difficulty level with equal focus on modern and medieval history.

“Commerce students had mixed reactions today. While the accountancy paper was easier, economics paper drew mixed reactions with some reporting it to be difficult and lengthy. Political science paper was like the NTA mocks given with emphasis on political developments, parties and their dominance, emergency and politics since independence. History was of moderate difficulty level with qual focus on modern and medieval history," said Amitendra Kumar -Product Head CUET and Under Graduate Programmes.

Also read| Be Patient, Remain Positive: Mental Health Experts to Students Who Missed CUET

Advertisement

“In the second section featuring domain subjects, considering the common pool of candidates in JEE and NEET, the sciences-based papers are scheduled in phase 2 which starts in August. In the first phase, NTA is covering only the commerce and humanities based subjects," he added. Hence, there were no science papers today.

The first section which comprises of language had put focus on vocabulary and grammar in the English paper. Nearly 70 per cent of the questions were from these two areas. “Questions based on synonyms, antonyms, spelling error, fill in the blanks, para-jumbles were designed to evaluate one’s acumen in vocabulary and grammar. The questions based on passages were direct and factual," Kumar added.

Read| Girls Were Asked to Carry Bras in Hand on Return: NEET Aspirant Retells Medical Exam ‘Frisking’ Horror

The last section is the general test section and it question from current affairs and static general knowledge. “It covered wide range of areas. Questions were from wide range of topics including sciences, economics, geography, polity etc. Numerical ability based questions were from algebra and arithmetic whereas reasoning was a mixed bag including visual reasoning," he further said.

Meanwhile, the first day of CUET 2022 was rather chaotic. Several candidates alleged they missed exam due to change in exam centre at the last moment. On the other hand, exam at two centres in West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri and Punjab’s Pathankot was cancelled due to technical issues. NTA, however, has said students who missed exams will be given another chance.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.