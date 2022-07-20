CUET 2022 Day 4 Analysis: Accountancy Tested Conceptual Understanding, Pol Sci, Business Easy

The accountancy paper on the fourth day of the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 required a deep understanding of concepts and definitions to excel in the subject, according to experts. The business studies and political science exams were meanwhile on the easier side as questions were uniformly distributed. The focus in the English language paper was once again on grammar and vocabulary.

In the second section, which consists of domain subjects, the patter of accountancy was similar like yesterday, however, “one needs to know the concepts and definitions to excel in the subject. More than 10 questions were on numerical. Computerised accounting system based three questions like yesterday were there. Overall, the paper was easy if one had focused more on understanding the concepts in depth," said Sujatha Kshirsagar, Faculty and Chief Business Officer, Career Launcher.

In the business studies exam, there were 7-8 case study questions, match the following with 4-5 questions, consumer protection concepts-based questions. There were 12 questions from the financial market, and financial management. The questions in political science were “uniformly distributed. Questions were based on emergency, farmers protest, chronology of events, councils and dates etc," Kshirsagar added.

In the English language paper, of the 50 questions, around 35 were based on the vocabulary and grammar. The unseen passages were simpler with direct and factual questions. “Questions on synonyms, antonyms, and spelling errors were based on what one can call day to day words-one which we come across more often. Today’s words included crusade, bohemian, pandemic, sturdy, psychology etc. One word substitution based on atheist and feminist. There were five questions on sentence re-arrangement too," she said.

Section 3 or the general test paper had a mix of questions from current affairs and static general knowledge with more science-based questions today. Questions were based on arithmetic, and simple calculations while the reasoning section comprised of analytical and data interpretation questions. “Other areas covered included dance forms, governors, capitals of states, brand ambassadors in sports, currency of Sri Lanka etc. Numeral ability had easy questions with basic statistics having just one question today unlike yesterday," Kshirsagar said.

