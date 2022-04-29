CUET 2022: From Exam Pattern to Syllabus, Everything You Need To Know

The Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 registration process is currently underway. The last date to apply is May 6. As per the official notice, the examination is scheduled to be held in July. However, National Testing Agency (NTA) has to yet announce the exact date of the examination.

With just a few days left of the application process, candidates can apply online at the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in

exam pattern

CUET 2022 Paper Pattern

CUET (UG) 2022 will consist of 4 sections:

Section IA- 13 Languages

Section IB 20 Languages

Section II- 27 Domain-Specific Topics

Section III- General Test

Syllabus of the Test

On March 29, the Chairman of the University Grant Commission, UGC, M Jagadesh Kumar said that the syllabus of the upcoming CUET 2022 examination will be completely based on the Class 12 syllabus. No question will be given in the paper from the class 11 syllabus.

Candidates will have to compulsorily take a language test in one of the 13 languages – Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Oriya, and English.

How to Apply for CUET 2022 -

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link CUET 2022 Registration.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen. Register yourself and proceed with the application form.

Step 4: Upload required documents and click on submit button.

Step 5: Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

