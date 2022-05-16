CUET 2022: How Choosing Right Subjects to Help You Score High Marks in Common College Entrance Test

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 for admissions to undergraduate courses will feature objective-type question conducted in the computer-based test mode. Students appearing for CUET UG 2022 can attempt the exam in a maximum of nine subjects: two languages tests plus six domain-particular subject tests plus one general test or three languages tests along with five domain-specific subjects tests and one general test.

With most of the universities opting for CUCET as a gateway to admissions at undergraduate levels, the competition is expected to be fierce. Students must score a minimum of 60 per cent marks to be eligible for the CUET 2022. Likely to be held during the first week of July over several days, it would primarily cover the NCERT syllabus of class 12.

The primary tip to scoring high in the exam is choosing the suitable subjects that can help students score the maximum possible marks. Let us take a more comprehensive look at this domain and root out the basic strategies and tips to keep in mind.

Choosing The Right Subjects For CUET UG 2022

The CUET UG entrance exam comprises four primary sections, which are as follows:

Section I-A and I-B

Section I-A comprises 13 languages, whereas section I-B consists of 19 diverse languages. Students have the complete flexibility of choosing languages of their choice from the section, and it is preferable to select the one they hold mother-tongue or second language expertise in. Students who intend to graduate with a degree in a specific language of their choice must opt for a language paper from section I-B.

Section II

Section II primarily covers the domain-particular knowledge of aspirants, and this section offers 27 domain-specific subjects. Students have to opt for a maximum of two domain-specific subjects, which must coincide with their previous knowledge, in case a student chooses one language-specific subject and three courses from the general test series for the undergraduate study course.

Students are required to attempt 40 questions out of the provided 50 in every domain-specific subject and complete each subject section within 45 minutes. The syllabus of these domain-specific exams essentially covers the NCERT syllabus of class 12. Therefore it is crucial to opt for subjects that students hold mastery in, as that is the most suitable strategy for obtaining high scores.

Section III

Section III covers the general test portion, where questions pertaining to current affairs, general knowledge, numerical ability, general mental ability, logical and analytical reasoning, and quantitative reasoning are included. The quantitative reasoning portion typically includes concepts like algebra geometry, practical application of fundamental mathematical concepts, arithmetic, mensuration, and all the relevant concepts that make up the academic course till 8th grade.

How To Attain The Highest Score In The Aptitude Exam

Just as there are no shortcuts to life, there are no shortcuts to CUET aptitude exams as well. The most suitable way to attain high scores is to practice, practice, and then practice some more. Some practical preparation tips for the UG entrance exam:

Allocate day-wise preparation time to specific subjects: Allotting specific time windows to particular subjects that need additional attention is one of the most suitable ways of learning things by breaking them down.

Ensure time management: Make sure that allow equal time windows for all subjects

Don’t forget to take breaks: It has been scientifically proven that studying continuously is the most ineffective technique. Therefore, try to take small breaks to recharge.

Keep your focus on NCERT, and don’t shy away from practice questions. It allows you to foster a more substantial conceptual base, and attempting practice questions improves their practical application.

— Authored by Swaati Jain, Editor-In-Chief & Editorial Director, Oswaal Books

