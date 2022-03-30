CUET 2022: How to Crack University Entrance Exam, Ensure Seat in Top Colleges

For students clearing class 12 exams, the admission process will not start right away. This year, instead of cut-off based on class 12 marks, top universities and colleges will enrol students through a national enttance exam — Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022. The exam is new and this will be its debutant yer. Thus, to crack CUET the mantra is to have clarity on every concept of class 12 as well as know the exam.

It is highly imperative that your fundamentals are clear. This can be done only when a student covers the entire syllabus according to the weightage given by CUET 2022. It is an online examination covering four sections. Let’s take a quick look at the exam pattern:

Section Subject Questions to be Attempted Question Type Duration Section IA There are 13 different languages. Any of these languages may be chosen. 40 questions to be attempted out of 50 in each language. Language to be tested through Reading Comprehension (Based on different types of passages–Factual, Literary and Narrative, (Literary Aptitude and Vocabulary) 45 minutes for each language. Section IB There are 19 languages. Any other language apart from those offered in Section IA may be chosen. 40 questions to be attempted out of 50 in each language. Language to be tested through Reading Comprehension (Based on different types of passages–Factual, Literary and Narrative, (Literary Aptitude and Vocabulary) 45 minutes for each domain specific subjects. Section II domain 27 domains specific subjects being offered under this section. A candidate may choose a maximum of six. Domains as desired by the applicable universities. 40 questions to be attempted out of 50. Input text can be used for MCQ based questions 45 minutes for each domain specific subjects. Section IIIgeneral test For any such undergraduate programme being offered by universities where a general test is being used for admission. 60 questions to be attempted out of 75. General knowledge, current affairs, general mental ability, numerical ability, quantitative reasoning, logical and analytical reasoning. 60 minutes

Tips to Ace CUET 2022

Make a list of the subjects: Since there is no mandatory section or topic, first prepare a list of the universities, and colleges that you plan to apply to. Based on the collective requirements, prepare a list of the subjects that you need to appear for, and then just focus on those papers. Do not prepare unnecessarily for subjects that are not part of the requirements.

Syllabus: To score well on the CUET, you must concentrate on each topic and understand the concept very well. Taking the help of NCERT books will help you understand the foundation of each topic from the start, and hence the concept clarity can be achieved. For example, to get a good score on the quantitative aptitude section, you must visit topics like simple application of basic mathematical concepts arithmetic, algebra, geometry, mensuration from the NCERT books till grade 8. These include topics like time, speed, interest, trigonometry, and algebra.

Make your logical reasoning strong by practicing on topics like puzzles, number systems, syllogisms, coding and decoding, Venn diagrams, etc. It is also significant that you must know what is happening around the globe to ace the current affairs section.

Work on your speed and accuracy: As CUET is time-bound, it is indispensable for you to work on your speed and accuracy. They can be a game changer if you work on strengthening these two key players. Accurately answering questions necessitates the ability to solve problems quickly. Practice on mock test papers will help you improvise with accuracy and speed. This will help you to understand the CUET pattern and which types of questions requires how much time.

Know your weaknesses: Understanding your strengths and weaknesses is essential for CUET success. Practicing your weak points, again and again, will boost your confidence. Make a list of questions where you feel that the concepts are not clear and solve them to devote maximum time to these weaker areas. The stronger parts should be revised from time to time.

Keep yourself away from anxiety: Nervousness and overthinking can be harmful to your ability to succeed in the CUET. Staying calm and believing in yourself can help you achieve your dream of cracking this examination. Finish your revision the day before the exam and get at least eight hours of sleep to ensure that you wake up with a clear head on exam day.

— Authored by Venkat Phanikiran, Chief Academic Officer, Extramarks

