CUET 2022: Know Marking Scheme for Entrance Exam for DU, Jamia, JNU & Other Top Colleges

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 from mid-July. It is being held for admissions into all the central universities to undergraduate courses across participating institutes for the academic session 2022-2023. It offers a single window to students seeking admission into any of the central universities across the country.

The CUET UG 2022 will be conducted on July 15, 16, 19, 20, and on August 4, 8, and 10. It will be held in 554 cities at centres across India and in 13 cities outside India. The NTA has not released the admit card for CUET UG 2022 yet. Once released, candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official websites — at cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in.

CUET 2022: Marking Scheme

The entrance exam will be conducted online in computer-based format and will consist of multiple-choice questions. Candidates will have to choose one correct option or the most appropriate answer out of the given options. As per the marking scheme, a candidate will be awarded five marks for answering one question correctly while marking an incorrect option will carry a penalty of one mark. If a question is left unanswered or marked for review, then no marks will be given to the candidate.

In case, NTA finds more than one options to be correct then five marks will be awarded to only those candidates who have marked any of the two correct options. When all the options of a question are found to be correct then five marks will be given to those candidates who have attempt that question.

Meanwhile, when none of the options of a question turn out to be correct or when a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped then all the candidates who attempt the question will be given five marks, as per an official notice.

A total of 86 universities are participating in this admission process via CUET 2022. Out of these, 43 are central universities, 13 are state universities, 12 are deemed universities and 18 are private universities. Some of the varsities that will be accepting CUET 2022 scores are Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Hamdard, TISS, BHU, Allahabad University, among others.

