CUET 2022: List of Colleges Accepting CUCET Score, Exam Pattern

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 registrations have reopened and the entrance test dates have been released. It will begin on July 15. This is the first-time that a centalised entrance exam will be held for admission to all central universities and colleges across India. Over 9 lakh candidates have already registered for CUET 2022 and counting.

As many as 86 universities will be participating in this admission process out of which 43 are central universities, 13 are state universities, 12 are deemed universities and 18 private. As per official data, on an average, candidates have applied in more than five universities. There are over 54,000 unique combinations of subjects chosen by various candidates. In the first part of the CUET 2022 registrations, maximum number of candidates had applied to Delhi University followed by BHU and Allahabad University.

Also read| CUET Dates Clash With NEET, Candidates Demand Postponement of Medical Entrance

Advertisement

CUET 2022: List of Colleges Accepting CUCET Score

Here is a list of colleges accepting the CUET scores:

— Delhi University

— Jamia Millia Islamia

— Jawaharlal Nehru University

— Aligarh Muslim University

— Jamia Hamdard

— TISS

— Banaras Hindu University

— Allahabad University

— Hyderabad University

— Mahatma Gandhi Central University

— Visva-Bharati University

— Dr B R Ambedkar University

CUET 2022: Exam Pattern

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the exam in a computer-based test mode. This is the first time that CUET will be conducted. It will be held for over 300 undergraduate and postgraduate courses. It will consist of two parts - A and B. Part A will have 25 multiple choice questions from English, numerical aptitude, data interpretation, analytical skills, reasoning, and general awareness. Part B will have 75 questions from subject-specific topics.

Read| DU Admissions to Jamia: How to Apply for Top Colleges as CUET Registrations Reopens

Advertisement

The medium of question papers will be English other than the language courses. Candidates will have to compulsorily take a language test in any one of the 13 languages which includes Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Oriya, and English. T he duration of the exam will be of two hours. For every right answer, four marks will be awarded and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.