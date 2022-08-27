CUET 2022: List of Top Colleges, Universities Participating in the College Entrance Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the result of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 results by the second week of September. CUET was introduced as a common entrance exam for admission into undergraduate courses in participating institutes, replacing all existing processes. In its debut year, around 86 universities are participating in the college entrance exam process. This included central, state and private universities across the country.

All the phases of the exams were slated to be completed by August 20, however, after the postponement and cancellation of papers during the second phase (August 4 to 6), the final and sixth phase of the entrance test was pushed to August 30. Once the results are announced, the participating universities and colleges will be releasing their cutoff for admission into various courses. Multiple lists will be released till the seats are filled.

If you also are waiting for your CUET results and are yet to take a final call on the college, we bring a list of colleges/universities based on the rankings by the National Intuitional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022:

Top Colleges, Universities participating in CUET

Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

Jadavpur University, Kolkata

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

Calcutta University, Kolkata

Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore

University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

Top 10 Colleges participating in CUET

Miranda House, New Delhi

Hindu College, New Delhi

Presidency College, Chennai

Loyola College, Chennai

Lady Shri Ran College For Women, New Delhi

PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi

St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata

Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah

Hans Raj College, New Delhi

CUET is being conducted across 489 exam centres located in 259 cities across India and 10 cities abroad. The entrance exam saw applications from 14 lakh candidates. Following CUET UG, NTA will be conducting CUET PG for admission into PG courses across the country.

