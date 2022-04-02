CUET 2022 Live Updates: Registrations Begin for Common Admissions Test, All You Need to Know

Once the CUET registration is open, the students can follow these steps to register.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET 2022, cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Now use the CUET 2022 link to apply for the entrance exam.

Step 3: Fill the application form and enter the necessary details.

Step 4: Proceed to pay the application fee.

Step 5: Save the application form for future reference.