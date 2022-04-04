CUET 2022: More Disruption for Students or Equal Opportunities for State Boards, Experts Divided on CUCET

Not class 12 but the admissions to central universities in the academic year 2022-23 will be on the basis of the entrance exam — Common University Entrance Test (CUET). To be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the syllabus of the exam will be based on the class 12 syllabus of the NCERT. The class 12 board examination marks will no longer be the main criterion for college admission, however, clearing boards and securing minimum marks is still a must. Some colleges can also consider class 12 marks while finalizing the merit list for admissions.

While some experts have welcomed the move stating that the students will no longer have to fill different application forms and would address the different curricula of the state boards, others said it would be against those from financially challenged backgrounds who will find it difficult to prepare as per NCERT syllabus and will put more pressure on board aspirants.

“CUET is a bold move by the government to put all the central universities under one umbrella entrance test. Though the test has been mentioned in the NEP 2020, the govt will bring it so early and close to the admission cycle is quite a surprise to the industry and the fraternity," believes Aman Mittal, Vice President, Lovely Professional University.

Puts Pressure on Board Aspirants

“It created new pressure on the student who is appearing in their board exams," says Mittal. The only challenge remains at the window of the announcement, the test dates and the admission dates are too close. “I am not too sure if the government will be able to do the full test in this small window," says he adding that there are lots of uncertainties about the syllabus, when and how it will be conducted.

A lot of people who come from low-income status, people from rural India for them clearing the CUET will be another burden financially as well as mentally with very little knowledge of the exam in 2022. Uncertainty brings panic among the stakeholders, says Mittal.

“We must not ignore the mental stress this exam announcement may have caused to the students as they are expected to suddenly shift their focus from board exams to an entrance test," says Himanshu Gautam, CEO & Co-Founder, Safalta.

Bridge Gaps Between State, Central Boards

The introduction of the CUET is a welcome move because it addresses the parity faced by students from different boards, believes Gautam. “A centralised system would translate really well for students from state boards who will finally have to just rely on their merit to get a chance to study in leading institutions," says he.

The exam structure offers various vernacular language options to students along with domain-specific knowledge and general affairs. It is a holistic module that’ll provide a level playing field to the students, adds Gautam.

CUET would replace the several individual exams that the students early had to write separately. Moreover, students won’t be required to fill out innumerable forms hoping to get admission to a university, explains Anshul Vashisht, Certified Career Counsellor, UCLA, US.

The examination pattern has been kept simple yet elaborate, focusing on basics like English, numerical ability, reasoning ability, general knowledge, and domain specific tests. Thus, this would provide a common platform for all students to perform and get admitted in their dream college without the hassle of filling so many forms and worrying about getting the impossible level of percentage in class 12 board exams, adds Vashisht.

Since UGC has specified that no such subject coaching would be required to clear the competitive exam and the syllabus will be based on NCERT books, even people from a humble background can focus and clear the exam, adds he. “Moreover, as the whole process of filling so many Universities’ forms has been skipped now, students will only have to fill one form now, saving a lot of money," says Vashisht.

“Delhi University cut-offs often touched 100 per cent. For an average scorer, it was impossible to study a top college. But now with CUCET, everyone has a fair chance. For many courses, only an aptitude and language-based exam is needed. It is a golden opportunity for all students. They must burn the midnight oil and clinch a seat in a prestigious college," concludes Vashisht.

Since students have lost two years of full-time schooling in the pandemic, we expect a calibrated approach for this year’s CUCET, said Ujjwal Singh, CEO, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya

“CUCET/CUET is a step in the right direction. The admission process must have a more relevant assessment system and CUET is designed to do that. World over, core aptitude and domain application are the key criteria for selection to top university programs," adds Singh.

