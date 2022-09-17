CUET 2022 Normalisation Process Has 'Led to Deduction of Marks', Claim Students

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 scores have been calculated via the equipercentile method where the normalized marks have been mentioned instead of the percentile score. Students have claimed this has led to lower marks in the college entrance exam. While there are no passing marks, the normalised scores will be used during releasing the merit list and creating cut-offs by various universities.

Many undergraduate aspirants have said that after calculating their marks using the response sheets, their percentile was higher. Now, after normalization, it has reduced significantly. “Normalisation has led to the deduction of marks in CUET," wrote one of the students on the social media platform Twitter.

Admissions through CUET 2022 now depend on normalised marks along with eligibility, number of vacant seats, admission policy of the university applying for. While some varsities including DU will also be considering class 12 marks as part of its tie-breaking policy others can also give class 12 marks some weightage while calculating merit.

As per NTA, the normalization procedure based on percentile score will help ensure candidates neither benefit nor are disadvantaged due to the difficulty level of the exam. It will ensure candidate’s true merit is identified and that a level playing field is created while calculating results for multi-session papers, the agency had said.

In the equipercentile method, the percentile for each candidate is calculated using the raw marks of the candidate as compared to the raw marks of others in the same session. These percentiles are then equated, and converted into normalised marks. After arranging the percentiles in a descending order by noting the raw marks of the students in each shift, NTA claimed to use linear interpolation to calculate the marks of the students. Thereafter, the normalized marks for each student are being calculated.

