CUET 2022: NTA Extends Application Deadline to May 22

The Central University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 application deadline has been extended. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply by May 22. It was earlier scheduled to conclude today, May 6. The registrations can be done at the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. The registrations can be done till 5 pm while the fees can be paid till 11:50 pm on the same day.

“In continuation of the Public Notice dated 06.04.2022 and pursuant to representations from the candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of online application forms for CUET (UG) - 2022." reads the official notice.

The entrance exam is gateway for admissions to undergraduate courses at more than 40 central universities including DU, JNU, AMU, Jamia, etc. It will be held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in the first and second week of July. The exact dates are yet to be declared. Candidates will get a chance to correct some particulars of the application forms between May 25 to 31.

When the registrations began on April 6, within a week, NTA had received over one lakh applications. The highest number of forms were from Bihar, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh while participation from Southern states were low. The highest number of applications were from Uttar Pradesh with 36,611 students till April 13 followed by Delhi with 23,418 applicants and Bihar with 12,275.

CUCET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

A candidate must have passed class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board or university to appear for CUET 2022. In case of Delhi University, candidates must have scored at least 60 per cent marks.

CUCET 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Log on to official website at CUCET

Step 2: Click on the application link

Step 3: Enter required details

Step 4: Upload documents, pay the fees

Step 5: Download and save for future use or reference

CUCET 2022: Exam Pattern

The exam will be of objective type featuring three sections. The first section will be a language test to ascertain the candidate’s reading comprehension, vocabulary, synonyms and antonyms, among other things. Section II will have domain-specific knowledge in the candidates choice of subjects and the third section will have questions about general knowledge, current affairs, general mental ability and other topics of testing their analytical skills.

A candidate can choose up to six of the 27 available domain subjects. They can also choose between 13 languages — Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Malayalam, Urdu, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, Odia and English. The syllabus is of class 12 NCERT. Class 11 syllabus will not be included.

