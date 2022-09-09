CUET 2022 Provisional Answer Key Out, Know How to Raise Objections

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG - 2022 held from July 15 to 30. Along with the answer key, the question papers with recorded responses are available on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly, said NTA. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance or non-acceptance of their challenge. The key finalised by the experts after the challenge will be final, it added.

Also read| No Plans to Merge NEET, JEE with CUET for Next 2 Years: Dharmendra Pradhan

Advertisement

CUET Answer Key 2022: How to raise objections

Step 1: Go to the NTA CUET website

Step 2: Login with your application number, password or date of birth, enter security pin. Log in

Step 3: Click ‘View/Challenge Answer Key’ button.

Step 4: The option(s) next to the question ID under the column ‘Correct Option(s)’ stands for the most appropriate answer key to be used by NTA. If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the option by clicking the check box

Step 5: Upload supporting documents in a single pdf file

Step 6: After clicking on your desired option(s) ID for challenge scroll down and click on ‘Submit and Review Claims’

Step 7: Save form, pay fees

Step 8: Download and take a print out of the acknowledgement form

CUET Answer Key 2022: Application fees

Advertisement

All candidates who appeared for CUET (UG) – 2022 can raise objections against the answer key, if any up till September 10. “The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee," reads the official notice. The payment of the processing fee may be made through, debit card, credit card, net banking or Paytm up to September 10. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee.

As per the marking scheme of the exam, students will be awarded five marks for every correct answer and one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answers. Students can use the answer key to calculate their probable scores as well. The result of CUET 2022 is likely to be released by September 15, said UGC chairman. About 14,90,000 candidates had taken the exam in its debut year.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here