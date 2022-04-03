CUET 2022 Registrations from April 6 Now

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the registration process for the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 from April 6 now. Earlier it was scheduled to commence from April 2 but has now been deferred. The application window will remain open till May 6, up to 5 pm. The fees can submitted by 11.50 pm. Once the registration link is activated, students will be able to apply at the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The exam will be held in the first and second week of July in the computer based test (CBT) mode in the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format. CUET (UG) 2022 will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) across the country for various undergraduate courses for the academic session 2022-23.

The first slot of the exam is 195 minutes and second slot is 225 minutes. The medium of paper will be in 13 languages — English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. It will be conducted in four sessions namely sections IA, IB, II, and section III.

CUET 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of CUET

Step 2: Gt to the CUET 2022 application link

Step 3: Fill the application form by entering the necessary details

Step 4: Proceed to pay the application fee

Step 5: Download and save the application form for future reference.

“Candidates who desire to appear in CUET (UG) – 2022 may read the detailed Information Bulletin hosted on https://cuet.samarth.ac.in, www.nta.ac.in and the Prospectus available at Participating Universities/ Institutes websites carefully for eligibility, scheme/duration/timings/medium/fee of examination, syllabus, exam cities, important dates, admission procedure etc. before applying," reads the official notice.

The common entrance exam score will be used for admission across all central universities including Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, and Jawaharlal Nehru University, etc. It can also be used for admission to private and deemed to be universities. Top colleges such as Jamia Hamdard, TISS have shown interest in conducting its admission process through CUET but is yet to announce a final decision.

