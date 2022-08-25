CUET 2022 Result Date: Know When, Where & How to Check Marks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to released the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 results by early September, however, there has been not official announcement yet. Once the result for CUET-UG 2022 is out, it will be released on the websites at nta.ac.in or cuet.samarth.ac.in. The exam has been divided into six phase and August 30 marks the conclusion of the examination’s sixth and final part.

CUET was initially split into two phases. The second phase, which took place from August 4 to August 6, was plagued by several technological issues, which forced the postponing and cancellation of papers. CUET is now being conducted in six phases and will end on August 30, as opposed to August 20, decided earlier.

CUET UG result 2022: How to download

Step 1: Registered candidates will have to visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2022 result link

Step 3: In the next step, they will have to enter the log-in credentials – roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Post entering the details, the CUET UG 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for further reference

Earlier, a senior NTA representative affirmed that the CUET UG results would be made public by September 7, however, there is no confirmed date for the results. The official told the media that there are a lot of subject papers. The assessment of the paper will likely get completed by September 7, following which results will be made public. He added that the result date might only extend till September 10.

The results will be sent to various concerned central and other universities, who will release the cut-off list on the basis of this result after which the new session of the first year will start in the colleges. The exam began on July 15 with registrations from over 1 million candidates. The CUET 2022 is being held across 247 exam centres in 160 cities.

