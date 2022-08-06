After several students said they faced technical issues in some of the centres of Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET) UG 2022, the National Testing Agency (NTA) reviewed the entire situation yesterday. It claimed that some of the exam centres had failed to comply with the laid down protocols by the agency. It has now decided to postpone the exams at across 50 centres.

“Taking cognisance of the inconvenience faced by the students in some of the centres of CUET, NTA reviewed the entire situation yesterday. It was found that some of the centres failed to comply with the laid down protocols. Any incidence of non compliance/sabotage/ignorance will be viewed very seriously and strict action will be taken against those centres to ensure smooth conduct of examinations in future," said NTA.

NTA has also informed that the grievances of affected students can be addressed at email — cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in. Candidates must mention their application number in the subject. “NTA is committed to protecting the interests of the students," it said.

On August 4 too, the exam was cancelled at a few centres across 17 states in the first shift, while the second shift exam was cancelled at all 489 centres. Several students complained that they waited for two hours only to be informed that the exams scheduled for the day had been called off.

“Due to various administrative and technical reasons, the CUET (UG) – 2022 examination scheduled for 04 August 2022 (first shift) has been postponed to 12 August 2022 for a few examination Centre," the NTA said in the official notice.

“Reports were asked from the observers /city coordinators on the ground. Based on their recommendations, the second shift scheduled for 04 August 2022 (Shift 2) (from 3pm to 6 pm) is cancelled and the same will now be conducted between 12 to 14 August 2022. The same admit card will be valid for the concerned candidates whose examinations have been postponed. In case, 12-14 August 2022 is not suitable, the candidates can send an e-mail to datechange@nta.ac.in mentioning their desired date and roll number," the exam conducting body had said.

