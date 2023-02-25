CUET 2023: Candidates to Get Extra Time in Subjects Requiring Calculations

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced extra time for candidates appearing for subjects like mathematics and accountancy in the Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2023. Now, students appearing in these papers will get additional 15-20 minutes to complete the paper.

NTA said this change comes following the feedback from students, reported a leading news daily. Last year, many candidates could not complete the paper, requiring calculations in the given time of 45 minutes. Candidates who appeared in CUET-UG last year complained of scarcity of time in papers like mathematics and accounting that require calculations. The latest changes are intended to make the process free and fair for all candidates.

Besides giving extra time to complete papers, NTA has also increased the number of subjects a candidate can pick to 10 from the previous limit of 9 including languages.

The registration fee has also been increased by NTA according to the number of subjects a candidate chooses. Last year, students from the general category, who chose four subjects had to pay a registration fee of Rs 650. However, this year the fee for three subjects has been increased to Rs 750.

To make this test available to more and more students, not only has the number of exam centres increased in India but NTA has added centres outside India as well. The test will be held in 547 cities within the country and 24 foreign cities in Russia, Canada, Australia, the United States of America, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Singapore, Vietnam, Nigeria, Brazil, and Hong Kong among others.

Previously NTA used to conduct exams in two shifts but now the test will be conducted in three shifts. The application process for CUET 2023 began on February 9 and will conclude on March 12. The application correction window will open from March 15 to 18 till 11: 50 pm and the exam will be conducted from May 21 to May 31.

CUET 2023 is mandatory for candidates looking for admission into undergraduate courses offered by various central universities and other participating intuitions. An additional 26 universities will be participating in college entrance exam this year.

