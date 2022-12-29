CUET 2023 From June 1 to 10, Registrations From Mid-March: UGC Chairman

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) postgraduate 2023 will be be conducted from June 1 to 10 and the registration process will begin from mid-March, the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has said.

“National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct CUET-PG from 1st to 10th June 2023. The application process is to start in mid-March 2023. Great opportunity for students to try for admission to multiple universities in post-graduate programmes using the CUET-PG score," tweeted Kumar.

The exam is held in the computer-based test mode and was accepted by up to 66 universities last year, the majority of which are operated by the centre. The exam was held between September 1 to 12 this year in two shifts in over 500 Indian cities and 13 foreign locations. On the basis of marks obtained in the CUET PG 2022, students will be able to seek admission to universities in postgraduate courses.

The Delhi University (DU) has decided to hold not only UG but also PG admissions via CUET from the next academic cycle. A resolution for this was passed by its executive council last week. Last month, the academic council of the university passed a proposal to change the admission pattern for postgraduate programmes. The change in the admission pattern of postgraduate programmes was proposed by a 10-member committee formed to suggest a strategy for PG admissions from 2023-2024.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the CUET UG 2023 will be first conducted between May 21 and 31, and then between June 1 and 7. The application process for the same will start in the first week of February. The exam pattern will remain the same as last year.

