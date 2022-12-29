Home » News » education-career » CUET 2023 From June 1 to 10, Registrations From Mid-March: UGC Chairman

CUET 2023 From June 1 to 10, Registrations From Mid-March: UGC Chairman

CUET PG 2023 in June. The exam is held in the computer-based test mode and was accepted by up to 66 universities last year, the majority of which are operated by the centre

Advertisement

By: Education and Careers Desk

Edited By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: December 29, 2022, 08:59 IST

New Delhi, India

(Representative image)
(Representative image)

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) postgraduate 2023 will be be conducted from June 1 to 10 and the registration process will begin from mid-March, the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has said.

“National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct CUET-PG from 1st to 10th June 2023. The application process is to start in mid-March 2023. Great opportunity for students to try for admission to multiple universities in post-graduate programmes using the CUET-PG score," tweeted Kumar.

Advertisement

The exam is held in the computer-based test mode and was accepted by up to 66 universities last year, the majority of which are operated by the centre. The exam was held between September 1 to 12 this year in two shifts in over 500 Indian cities and 13 foreign locations. On the basis of marks obtained in the CUET PG 2022, students will be able to seek admission to universities in postgraduate courses.

RELATED NEWS

The Delhi University (DU) has decided to hold not only UG but also PG admissions via CUET from the next academic cycle. A resolution for this was passed by its executive council last week. Last month, the academic council of the university passed a proposal to change the admission pattern for postgraduate programmes. The change in the admission pattern of postgraduate programmes was proposed by a 10-member committee formed to suggest a strategy for PG admissions from 2023-2024.

Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the CUET UG 2023 will be first conducted between May 21 and 31, and then between June 1 and 7. The application process for the same will start in the first week of February. The exam pattern will remain the same as last year.

Read all the Latest Education News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Education and Careers DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and informati...Read More

first published: December 29, 2022, 08:59 IST
last updated: December 29, 2022, 08:59 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan To Surbhi Chandna, Tina Datta To Karishma Tanna, These TV Divas Served Hot Swimwear Moments In 2022

+10PHOTOS

10 New Year Party Outfit Ideas Inspired From Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday And Other Bollywood Divas