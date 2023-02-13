The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the registrations of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023. The last date to submit the applications is March 12. Candidates will be able to register themselves for the entrance test by visiting the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET 2023 will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) between May 21 and May 31 this year. Students who have passed the class 12 or equivalent exam, or will be taking the 2022 exam are eligible to sit for the CUET UG 2023. There is no age limit. However, the applicants must meet the age requirements (if any) of the universities to which they wish to be admitted.

Here is a list of colleges, and universities based on the rankings by the National Intuitional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022, that are participating in CUET:

TOP UNIVERSITIES PARTICIPATING IN CUET

Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

Jadavpur University, Kolkata

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

Calcutta University, Kolkata

Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore

University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

Delhi University

Top 10 Colleges participating in CUET

Miranda House, New Delhi

Hindu College, New Delhi

Presidency College, Chennai

Loyola College, Chennai

Lady Shri Ran College For Women, New Delhi

PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi

St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata

Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah

Hans Raj College, New Delhi

CUET was introduced last year as a common entrance exam for admission into undergraduate courses in participating institutes, replacing all existing processes. In its debut year, around 86 universities are participating in the college entrance exam process. This included central, state, and private universities across the country. In 2022, it was conducted across 489 exam centres located in 259 cities across India and 10 cities abroad. The entrance exam saw applications from 14 lakh candidates. It was held in six phases.

