CUET Admit Card, City Initiation Slip Soon: When to Expect, How to download

One of the biggest entrance exams - CUET will begin from July 17. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the exam. This is the first time that there will be a common entrance exam for admission to colleges across India. CUET will have nearly 60,000 combinations of subjects. NTA will hold CUET at nearly 1000 centres in 54 cities across India and 13 cities outside the country. The number of centres to be set up could be around 800 to 1000.

Soon, the NTA will be releasing the admit card for CUCET. Before the admit card, CUET city intimation slip will be released which will have details about the exam city from where a student will be appearing. The CUET admit card will be released only a couple of days ahead of the exam day. The CUET admit card will consist of details including centre, date, tests, subjects and timing of exam. The 3:15 hours long exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 12:15 while the other from 3 PM to 6:45 PM.

Students can get their admit card from official website, cuet.nta.nic.in or cuet.smarth.ac.in. Further, NTA is facilitating all candidates with an additional platform of Umang and DigiLocker to download their documents including their admit cards.

CUET Admit Card, City Intimation Slip: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official wbesite

Step 2: Click on admit card/ city intimation slio

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card/ city intimation slip available, download

It is mandatory for students to bring their admit card with them to their exam centre. Without a valid admit card, students will not allow to enter the exam hall. Further, in case it is found at any time in the future that the Candidate has used/uploaded the photograph, signature, and certificate(s) of someone else in his/ her application form/ admit card or he/she has tampered with his/her Admit Card/result, it would be treated as Unfair Means (UFM) practices and action will be taken against them.

