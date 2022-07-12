CUET 2022 Admit Card LIVE Updates: How to Get Phase 1 Hall Ticket at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 1. Go to the official website– cuet.samarth.ac.in
Step 2. Click on the CUET UG 2022 mock test notification
Step 3. On the appeared notice, click on the mentioned mock test link
Step 4. Step 5. A new webpage would open. Enter the asked details including exam name, year, subject, and others and start the mock test.
CUET 2022 will be conducted online in computer-based format and will consist of multiple-choice questions. Candidates will have to choose one correct option or the most appropriate answer out of the given options. As per the marking scheme, a candidate will be awarded 5 marks for answering one question correctly while marking an incorrect option will carry a penalty of 1 mark. If a question is left unanswered or marked for review, then no marks will be given to the candidate. If NTA finds more than one options to be correct then 5 marks will be awarded to only those candidates who have marked any of the two correct options. When all the options of a question are found to be correct then 5 marks will be given to those candidates who have attempt that question.
CUET 2022 will consist of two parts - A and B. Part A will have 25 multiple choice questions from English, numerical aptitude, data interpretation, analytical skills, reasoning, and general awareness. Part B will have 75 questions from subject-specific topics. The medium of question papers will be English other than the language courses. Candidates will have to compulsorily take a language test in any one of the 13 languages which includes Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Oriya, and English. The duration of the exam will be of two hours. For every right answer, four marks will be awarded and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.
A total of 86 universities are participating in this admission process via CUET 2022. Out of these, 43 are central universities, 13 are state universities, 12 are deemed universities and 18 are private universities. Some of the varsities that will be accepting CUET 2022 scores are Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Hamdard, TISS, BHU, Allahabad University, Hyderabad University, Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Visva-Bharati University, Dr B R Ambedkar University, among others.
The practice questions for all the subjects are available at cuet.samarth.nic.in. As per NTA, the practice questions do not constitute a mock test and are not indicative of duration within which they are capable of being solved. “They do not necessarily represent the pattern or spread of the questions across various topics in the syllabus or difficulty level, or their answerability within the duration of any specified time span, etc. of the questions that will be there in the actual exam," NTA said.
Study strategically: Divide your syllabus into multiple sections and study one section at a time. While preparing for CUET exam, keep your syllabus in front and prepare accordingly.
Revise: With only a few days left for the exam, it is essential to give equal time to each subject. Take time to revise those topics which you have already studied.
Check the level of preparation: After completing the syllabus, solve the test paper. Solve all the questions, clear the concepts and prepare the topics for the final exam. This will increase your speed and will also help in framing the answer in the exam.
Collect information about the colleges: Before preparing for the exam, select the college and course for taking admission. This will give an idea of the previous year’s cut-off and the mandatory marks in CUET…read more
— Print copy of admit card along with self declaration downloaded from the NTA website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in.
— One passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the online application form) for pasting on the specific space in the attendance sheet at centre during the examination.
— Any authosized photo ID such as voter, Aadhar, PAN, etc
— PwBD certificate, if applicable
If a candidate indulges in any of the above or similar practices during the course of, before, or after the examination, he/she shall be deemed to have used unfair practices and thus shall be booked under Unfair Means (UFM) case. The candidate would be debarred for 3 years in the future and wiall also be liable for criminal action and /or any other action as deemed fit, the official notice reads.
Candidates are not allowed to carry any stationery item, communication device, accessories, eatable items, ornaments, or any other material. Candidates, however, must remember to carry their admit card.
The candidate must show the admit card printed for admission in the examination hall. The test centre staff on duty is authorised to verify the identity of candidates and may take steps to verify and confirm the identity credentials, the information brochure states. Candidates are requested to extend their full cooperation. A candidate who does not possess a valid admit card and authorised photo ID will not be permitted to take the examination under any circumstances by the centre superintendent.
The candidate should ensure that the CUET question paper available on the computer screen while in the exam hall is as per his/her opted subject indicated in the admit card. In case, the subject of the question paper is other than his/her opted subject, the same may be brought to the notice of the invigilator concerned, the NTA said.
The candidates must not mutilate the admit card or change any entry made therein. Candidates are advised to preserve their admit cards in good condition for future reference. No admit card will be issued to the candidates whose applications are found to be incomplete for any reasons (including indistinct/ doubtful photographs/unsigned applications) or who do not fulfill the eligibility criteria for the examination, reads the CUET 2022 information brochure.
The CUET (UG) 2022 admit card will be issued today only for candidates appearing for phase one. Approximately 14,90,000 candidates have registered for the first-ever CUET with approximately 8,10,000 candidates in the first phase and approximately 6,80,000 in the second phase. These candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combination of subjects across 90 universities, NTA said in its official notice.
In case a candidate is unable to download his/her admit card from the website, he/she should approach the NTA helpline number — 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 between 10.00 am and 5.00 pm. In case of any discrepancy in the particulars of the candidate or his/her photograph and signature shown in the e-admit card, the candidate may immediately approach the NTA helpline who will take necessary action to make corrections in the record later.
CUET 2022 will be conducted in two or more slots on different days depending on the subjects/ test taken by the candidates. In Slot 1 to be held in morning shift, a candidate may take up to 4 tests only (one language from section IA, maximum of two domain specific subjects from section II and one general test from section III). Meanwhile, in slot 2 to be held in the afternoon shift a candidate can take up to five tests as follows — one language from section IA & IB and maximum of four domain specific subjects from section II or two languages from Section IA & IB and maximum of three domain specific subjects from Section II.
— Admit card along with self declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in
— A simple transparent ball point pen
— Additional photograph (same as uploaded on the online application dorm) to be pasted on the attendance sheet in examination hall
— Any authorised photo IDs
— PwBD certificate, if applicable
— Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)
— Personal transparent water bottle
— Sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/orange) in case the candidate is diabetic.
Step 1: Visit at cuet.samarth.nic.in, or nta.ac.in
Step 2: Click on admit card/ city intimation slip
Step 3: Log-in using credentials
Step 4: Admit card will be available once released, download
The CUET 2022 will be conducted in two phases between July 15 and August 4. For candidates who will write exams in phase 1, there admit cards will only be issued today. For phase 2 of the exams, the admit cards will be issued on July 31, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has said.
Students have been asking for postponement of NEET 2022 for various reasons inclduing clash with CUET. Answering concerns of students who had claimed that their medical entrance exam - NEET clashes with the common entrance test CUET, the exam conducting body - NTA, has come up with a solution. Students who have registered for both CUET and NEET will be shifted to the second batch of CUET. “Candidates who have opted for physics, chemistry, or biology have been taken to Phase II, keeping in view the NEET (UG) - 2022 being held on 17 July 2022 (Sunday)," said NTA in an official notice.
CUET Admit Card LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency is releasing the admit card or hall ticket for the entrance exam for admission to all top colleges across the country today, The CUET or CUCET admit card will be available at cuet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in, or cuet.samarth.ac.in. This is the second-largest exam of the country with as many as 14,90,000 students applying in the first year of its launch.
The CUET UG 2022 will be conducted on July 15, 16, 19, 20, and on August 4, 8, and 10 across 554 cities in India and 13 cities abroad. Among these, 8,10,000 candidates will be taking the exam in the first slot while 6,80,000 candidates will take the test in the second. These candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects across 90 universities
CUET Admit Card LIVE Updates: From exam pattern to mock test, from admit card to important instructions, all you need to know about the first-ever common entrance exam – CUET is here. If there is any doubt or question related to the exam, admission process, or other aspects of your school or educational careers, reach out to us on Twiteer – @News18dotcom.
