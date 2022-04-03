CUET Application Dates Extended, Will NEET 2022 Dates Change too? Here's What we Know?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had scheduled to commence the registration process for the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 from April 2 but the same has now been extended to April 6. With the deferment of the CUET applications, it is likely that the medical entrance exam — National Eligibility Entrance Examination (NEET) — applications are postponed too.

It was earlier announced by the NTA that the NEET 2022 application will begin the first week of April, however, the exact date is not known. It is likely that after the CUET 2022 registration window is activated on Wednesday, April 6 that the NEET 2022 application forms are released.

While through CUET 2022, board aspirants will be able to get admissions to central universities across India such as Delhi University, JNU, etc. NEET will be held for admissions to medical colleges across the country. It is likely to be held on July 17 while CUET will be conducted on the first and second week of July.

CUET 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of CUET

Step 2: Gt to the CUET 2022 application link

Step 3: Fill the application form by entering the necessary details

Step 4: Proceed to pay the application fee

Step 5: Download and save the application form for future reference.

NEET 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of NEET 2022

Step 2: Register using your ID and Password

Step 3: Click on ‘Fill Application Form’

Step 4: Fill in the required credentials such as personal information, proof of identification, educational qualification and other details.

Step 5: Fill in the contact information where you wish to be kept updated.

Step 6: Upload documents, pay the application fees

Step 7: Download and save the application form.

CUET 2022: Exam Pattern

The exam will be held in the computer based test (CBT) mode in the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format. It will be conducted in four sessions namely sections IA, IB, II, and section III. The first slot of the exam will be for 195 minutes and second slot for 225 minutes. The medium of paper will be in 13 languages — English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NEET 2022: Exam Pattern

The exam pattern of NEET comprises of two sections. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will feature 35 questions and section B will have 15 questions. Out of these 15 questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions. Hence, the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same, reading the official website.

