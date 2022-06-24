CUET Dates Clash With NEET, Candidates Demand Postponement of Medical Entrance

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) dates are out and it is clashing with the national level medical entrance exam — NEET. While the CUET is scheduled to be held from July 15 and will continue till August 10, NEET will be held in between on July 17. Candidates who are going to appear for both the exam want a postponement of NEET due to dates clashing.

Aspirants of NEET have taken to the social media platform, Twitter, with the hashtags #JUSTICEforNEETUG, #postponeneetug2022, and #shiftNEETUG demanding deferment. This is also the first time that CUET will be held for admission to all central universities and colleges across India.

Students have demanded more time to prepare for NEET and want at least a 40 days gap between the two exams. “We can’t breathe please give us enough time to prepare. The majority want postponement. What will aspirants do in the exam hall if they are not prepared please do your job with kindness! We are also humans, not robots!" wrote one of the Twitter users.

Further, aspirants have also begun an online petition which has been signed by over 24,000 students, according to PTI. The students have claimed the counseling of NEET 2021 ended in March just leaving them very little time to prepare for NEET 2022. “Postponing NEET UG for 50 days will not interrupt the ongoing session OR the upcoming session as it will not start before Feb 2023. Droppers need a fair chance," a Twitter user tweeted.

“How are we to revise such a vast syllabus in just 3 months? Moreover, other important exams like the Board Exams, CUCET, JEE Mains are also scheduled around the same time. Imagine the trauma and pressure we students are having to go through with all these significant exams scheduled one after the other. Is this a fair decision?" the petition said.

