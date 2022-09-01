CUET, JEE, NEET Merger 'Will Not be of Much Benefit', to Create Stress Among Students, Believe Experts

“The current levels of CUET, NEET and JEE are quite different. The participating institutions must take a call on their selection process," says Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE Head, on the recent University Grants Commission (UGC) proposal to merge all the three exams. With the pandemic still not over yet, students will be affected if any such major changes occurs in the exam system right now, says he.

UGC chairperson M Jagadesh had earlier that the proposal to merge the exams is aimed at reducing stress and logistics for students. On an average, a student takes two exams, if not all three, hence, instead of testing students on similar subjects, again and again, it is being considered if there can be one common entrance exam, he said.

“A consensus must be reached as currently various states with different boards, have their own methods for admission to their respective state govt colleges. On behalf of the student community and parents , it is requested not to make sudden changes for the current academic year," added he.

“Students are trying to recover from the pandemic and with any changes announced now in the examination system of the current academic year, would only lead to greater stress amongst the students. The need of the hour is to remove the technical glitches faced during the exams thereby protecting the interest of serious students. Any changes if required should have a minimum buffer period in the interest of students," he said.

"Both JEE Main and NEET can be merged after making the exams pattern the same. As of now, the number of questions in NEET are 200, and in JEE Main, it is 90, which is a very big exercise. There is not much benefit with this as students need to write one exam compulsorily. Now, also they are writing one exam. Just for the sake of a few students who are attending both the medical and engineering exams, making a common exam is not a good idea. NTA must focus on conducting JEE Main in offline mode on the same day like NEET, it will give perfect ranking to students.,’ believes Ujjwal Singh, CEO at Infinity Learn.

A committee has been formed by UGC to look in to the proposal. If, instead of four subjects such as math, physics, chemistry, and biology, related questions can be asked in three different entrance exams, students can take one paper which can be a single window to the entrance exam. This, however, will make the exam high-stake hence, students will get two chances in a year at the exam.

