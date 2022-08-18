JNU to DU to Hyderabad University: When Will Top Colleges Release Cut-offs Lists, Start Admissions?

The admission process for colleges has been changed after the introduction of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) this year. In its debut year, CUET received participation from as many as 86 universities. It includes some of the top names such as Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Hamdard, TISS, BHU, Allahabad University, among others. While varsities like Calcutta University, Jadavpur University, and Mumbai University conduct admissions through class 12 marks or their own entrance exam.

With CUET yet to finish its phase 4 exams, the college admission processes are likely to see a delay this year. For those awaiting an update from top colleges, expecting cut-off for the undergraduate courses across colleges and varsities in India, here is an update:

Advertisement

Delhi University - Admission to DU colleges will be solely based on CUET scores. Earlier it was based on class 12 best of four marks. Students now need to clear CUET and based on that the cut-off and rank list will be announced. DU has also decided that admission to minority colleges like St Stephen’s and Jesus and Mary, will also be done through CUET. During centralised counselling after CUET results are out, separate merit lists will be generated for unreserved and minority candidates as per the reservation policy of the DU-affiliated colleges.

Also read| #ChaloJantarMantar: NEET, JEE, CUET Aspirants Protest After Tech Glitches in Entrance Exams, Demand Extra Attempt

JNU - Like DU, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will also hold admissions through the CUET. Earlier, JNU enrolled students through its in-house exam, JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE). Earlier, the JNU teachers’ organisation, JNUTA, had passed a resolution urging the university to withdraw CUET and go back to the earlier process but the varsity continued with the central exam for this academic year.

Jamia Millia Islamia: JMI offers 223 regular and self-financed courses. It also provides distance learning courses at the undergraduate, graduate, and diploma levels. For admission to nearly all of the courses until 2021, Jamia used to conduct entrance exams but starting this year, admission to regular UG courses will be via CUET.

Advertisement

Read | CUET UG Result Likely in Early September

BHU: Banaras Hindu University too has opted for admissions via CUET. Earlier, it was done via another entrance exam — BHU UET. The varsity offers a wide range of courses from many different streams, including humanities, social science, technology, medicine, science, fine arts, and performing arts. It has three institutes, 14 faculties, 140 departments, four interdisciplinary centres, a constituent college for women, and three constituent schools. It also has 10 research centres.

Calcutta University: Like JU, Calcutta University is not opting for CUET. The UG admission deadline was August 5. The application process for its master’s, PhD and diploma courses is also over. The allocation of seats of colleges affiliated to CU is currently ongoing.

Advertisement

University of Hyderabad: Admission into UOH is now by CUET as well. Earlier, admission to all the courses offered by the university used to begin in June and close by August. Since the CUET results are likely to be announced by early September, the admission process will begin after that.

Jadavpur University: The varsity has more than 130 courses across UG, PG, and PhD levels. Jadavpur University conducts its own entrance exam and will continue the same this year. The application process is already over for this year and is currently conducting the entrance exams. The results and merit lists are likely to be out by this month itself. Students are admitted based on their academic record and marks in the entrance exam. While the admissions for BTech are done via WBJEE, the results of which are already out.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here