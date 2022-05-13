CUET Not Required for Admission to Meghalaya Colleges: Education Minister

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) would not be required for admission to undergraduate courses in colleges affiliated to the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Meghalaya, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday. In a letter to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Pradhan said the exemption was given for this academic year, considering the geographical conditions, far-flung locations, limited digital connectivity and infrastructure.

“The affiliated colleges of NEHU will continue with the existing practice for admission instead of CUET," the education minister said in the letter. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) has been introduced for admission to courses in all central universities, starting from this academic year.

The chief minister had on April 25 met Pradhan, seeking the exemption for Meghalaya colleges. Sangma expressed gratitude to Pradhan for the exemption.

“On behalf of the students of my State, I would like to express my gratitude to Hon’ble Minister @dpradhanbjp ji (Dharmendra Pradhan) for allowing colleges affiliated to NEHU to continue with existing practice for admission instead of #CUET (sic)," he tweeted.

