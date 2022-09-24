CUET PG 2022 Final Answer Key Out at cuet.nta.nic.in, How to Check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the Common University Entrance Test postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022. Those who took the exam can download the answer key from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. The results are expected to announced soon, by September last week, however, the final date is yet to be declared by the agency.

The CUET PG 2022 was conducted between September 1 and 11 in two shifts. The morning shift was from 10 am to 12 pm and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. The CUET PG 2022 provisional answer key was released on September 16. Students were allowed to challenge the answer key till September 18, up to 9 pm. Now based on the objections raised, the final answer key has been made. The results will be declared based on the same.

CUET PG 2022 final answer key: How to Check

Advertisement

Step 1. First off, go to the official website of CUET

Step 2. On the homepage, you will find the link to CUET 2022 PG final answer key

Step 3. The CUET PG final answer 2022 will appear on the screen.

Candidates also use the answer key to estimate their probable scores. Students will get four marks for every correct answer and a negative marking of one mark is applicable for every incorrect answer. No marks will be deducted for unanswered questions. If more than one option is correct for any question, NTA will award four marks for the same.

On the basis of marks obtained in the CUET PG 2022, students will be able to seek admission to universities in postgraduate courses. Admissions to universities and courses will depend upon the CUET PG scores, reservation policy, vacant seats, admission policy of the university applying for, among others. Candidates will be called to verify their documents by the Central Universities (CUs) if they qualify the counselling rounds. They will then have to pay the admission fees and reserve the seat.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here