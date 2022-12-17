CUET PG 2023 Notification Next Week, Exam in June: UGC Chairman

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) postgraduate 2023 is expected to be conducted in the first/second week of June, University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has said. The exact exam dates and the application date will be released next week, he added.

The exam is held in the computer-based test mode and was accepted by up to 66 universities last year, the majority of which are operated by the centre. The exam was held between September 1 to 12 this year in two shifts in over 500 Indian cities and 13 foreign locations. On the basis of marks obtained in the CUET PG 2022, students will be able to seek admission to universities in postgraduate courses.

The Delhi University (DU) has decided to hold not only UG but also PG admissions via CUET from the next academic cycle. A resolution for this was passed by its executive council last week. Last month, the academic council of the university passed a proposal to change the admission pattern for postgraduate programmes. The change in the admission pattern of postgraduate programmes was proposed by a 10-member committee formed to suggest a strategy for PG admissions from 2023-2024.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently released its examination calendar for the academic session 2023-24. According to NTA’s examination date sheet, the CUET UG 2023 will be first conducted between May 21 and 31, and then between June 1 and 7. The application process for the same will start in the first week of February. The exam pattern will remain the same as last year.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 will take place on May 7. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 registration process for session 1 to be held in January has begun. The exam will be administered between January 24 and 31, 2023, with February 1, 2, and 3 reserved for future contingencies. Further, the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) exam from April 26 to 29.

