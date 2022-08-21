CUET PG Admit Card: Know When, Where & How to Download

The admit card for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 is anticipated to be released soon. As per the official notification, the CUET PG 2022 exam will start on September 1 and go until September 11. The CUET PG 2022 admit card is available for download from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

However, the exact date and time of CUET PG admit card has not been confirmed by the authorities yet. Once released, candidates can download the CUET PG 2022 admit card by visiting the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

For around 3.57 million candidates, the CUET UG exam will be administered in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam will be administered in 500 Indian cities and 13 cities abroad.

Advertisement

CUET PG 2022L How to download admit card

Step 1. Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Step 3. Key in your log in details

Step 4. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Check and Take print out for future use.

Foe updates candidates are advised to visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the CUET PG exam is scheduled to be conducted between September 1 and 11 — 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11 September. The NTA will soon announce dates for the release of the advance city intimation slip. The exams will be conducted in two shifts — morning shift will be held from 10 am till 12 pm, and afternoon shift between 3 pm and 5 pm.

Advertisement

For admission to postgraduate programmes at 42 central universities in the forthcoming academic year, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had previously announced the single entrance test. The universities are not required to use the CUET-PG for postgraduate admissions, in contrast to the CUET-UG. JNU and Pondicherry University are just two of the central universities that have adopted CUET PG for admissions. Universities like DU and Jamia Millia Islamia won’t be implementing CUET PG this year, though.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here