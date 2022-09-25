CUET PG Result 2022 to be Declared Tomorrow

The National Testing Agency, (NTA), is all set to declare the much-awaited Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate, (CUET PG 2022) results tomorrow, on September 26, 2022 by 4 pm. The University Grant Commission chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar took to his Twitter account and made the announcement. Once the results are out, candidates can then check the same on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

M Jagadesh Kumar tweeted, ‘National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students.’

CUET PG Result: How to download the results?

Once the result is out, interested candidates can follow these steps, to check their results tomorrow.

Step 1. Go to the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the ‘CUET PG 2022 result’ link

Step 3. Enter the required credentials on the next window

Step 4. The CUET PG result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download the score card PDF

The final CUET PG 2022 answer key was published by NTA on the official website on September 24. The final answer key will allow applicants to estimate their likely CUET PG 2022 scores. Additionally, NTA will process and publish the CUET PG 2022 Result based on the final answer key.

The CUET PG 2022 test was held on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, and 12, 2022. The computer-based test (CBT) methodology for the CUET PG exam was used, and it was administered in two stints from 10 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 5 pm. More than 40 central universities and a number of state universities will participate in CUET PG 2022 for admission to postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2022-2023.

