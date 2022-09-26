CUET PG Result 2022 Declared LIVE UPDATES: 6 Candidates Get 100 Percentile, Scorecards at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG Result 2022 LIVE UPDATES: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result for the CUET PG 2022. Out of 607848 candidates who registered for the exam, as many as 334997 candidates appeared. Each subject has a top-scoring student, however, the overall 100 percentile score was obtained by six students, as per the official statement. Read More
Here are the names of the toppers in different subjects.
PGQP02-Law: Abhinav Mukund (295 marks)
PGQP03-M.A. Education: Shruti Tomar (250)
PGQP04-M.Ed: Aditya Pratap Mishara (275)
PGQP05-English: Hari Kishor (354)
PGQP06-Hindi: Vaibhav (351)
PGQP07-Philosohy: Tirthadeep Mitra (294)
PGQP08-Civil Engg: Aamir Bashir Bhat, Kishan Kumar (159)
PGQP08-Electronic com engg./Communication and Inf. Engg: Supeep Chaudhary (154)
PGQP08-Mech. Engg.-Machine Design/Thermo Fluids: Pronob Son Barmuch (215)
PGQP11-History: Kumar Vishal (302)
PGQP14-Sanskrit: Sandeep Kumar (325)
This year, six students have scored perfect 100 percentile score in CUET PG 2022. Here are the names of the toppers.
Nakul Kumar Vaish: PGQP01-B.Ed
Akash Patel: PGQP01-B.Ed
Sumit Joshi: PGQP20-Social Work
Neeraj Godara: PGQP20-Social Work
Mayank Kumar Mishra: PGQP38-General (MBA etc)
Mohit: PGQP38-General (MBA etc)
Ahead of CUET PG results, UGC has asked universities to stay prepared for timely conduct of admissions.
Those waiting for the result should see there marking scheme here.
Correct answer: Four marks.
Incorrect answer: Minus one mark.
Unanswered or marked for revision: No marks.
More than one answer is correct: Four marks to those who have marked one of the correct answers.
No answer is correct/question is dropped: Four marks to all candidates.
The result for CUET (PG) - 2022 will be processed based on Final Answer Keys. There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of the result. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.
The Score Card will contain separate scores for Section I General papers (25 questions) and Section II Domain Knowledge (75 questions) for each courses wherever applicable).
The CUET PG 2022 examination was conducted on 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11 and 12 September 2022.
This year the admissions are based on CUET, so candidates can remember that the NTA Score of CUET (PG) - 2022 would be valid for admission to the academic year 2022-23 only. Scores and candidate data would be shared with the University where he/she has applied.
Candidates can check the CUET PG result 2022 by following the below mentioned steps.
This year college admission is going to take by CUET. The computer-based CUET-PG has been accepted by up to 66 universities, the majority of which are operated by the Centre, for admissions in the academic year 2022–2023. On September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, and 11, the exam was given in two shifts in over 500 Indian cities and 13 foreign locations.
This year around 3.57 lakh individuals have registered for the CUET-PG, the bulk of them are women (1.87 lakh). Of the total, around 33 percent of applicants fall into the unreserved category, 37.53 percent are members of the OBC, 11.24 percent are SCs, 9.2 percent are STs, and 8.33 percent have registered as EWS candidates, according to a breakdown of the applicants’ social classifications. According to official data, up to 2273 candidates qualify as persons with disabilities.
The Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG)] – 2022 was conducted from September 1 to September 7 and September 9 to September 19 at 570 examination centres located in 269 cities across India and four cities outside India.
On September 23, 2022, the definitive answer key has already been made public. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. The deadline for raising complaints was September 18, 2022, while the tentative answer key was published on September 16, 2022.
A student may only be admitted for the academic year 2022–2023 using their NTA CUET PG 2022 result. The university to which he or she has applied would receive the applicant’s scores and other information. A candidate’s marks will be taken into additional consideration while calculating the CUET (PG) 2022 outcome.
