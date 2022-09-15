CUET Result LIVE Updates: CUCET Scorecards at cuet.samarth.ac.in Today, UG Admissions for Top Colleges, Universities to Begin

Step 1: Registered candidates will have to visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2022 result link

Step 3: In the next step, they will have to enter the log-in credentials – roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Post entering the details, the CUET UG 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for further reference