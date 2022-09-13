CUET Result Soon: List of Colleges Accepting CUCET Score and Their NIRF Ranking

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 results are scheduled to be released soon, by September 15. Once the result is out, it will be available on cuet.samarth.ac.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had initially split CUET 2022 into two phases. The exam, however, got marred several times due to technical glitches and was postponed several times. It was later divided the exam into six phases and the first-ever CUET ended on September 4.
In its debut year, a total of 86 universities are participating in this admission process via CUET 2022. Out of the total , while 43 are central universities, 13 are state universities, 12 are deemed universities and 18 are private universities. Among the top varsities accepting CUET 2022 scores include Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Hamdard, TISS, BHU, Visva-Bharati University, Allahabad University, among others.
Here is a list of colleges accepting admissions for their UG courses via CUET 2022:
Top Colleges Participating in CUET 2022 and their NIRF 2022 Rankings
Rank 1: Miranda House
Rank 2: Hindu College
Rank 3: Presidency College, Chennai
Rank 4: Loyola College, Chennai
Rank 5: Lady Sri Ram College, Delhi
Rank 6: PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore
Rank 7: Atma Ram Snatan Dharm College, Delhi
Rank 8: St Xavier’s College, Kolkata
Rank 9: Ramakrishna Mission, Howrah
Rank 10: Kirori Mal College, New Delhi
Rank 11: St. Stephens’s College
Rank 12: Shri Ram College of Commerce
Rank 13: Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College
Rank 14: Hans Raj College, Delhi
Rank 15: Sri Venkateswara College
Rank 16: Lady Irwin College
Rank 17: Madras Christian College
Rank 18: Acharya Narendra Dev College
Rank 19: Ramakrishna Mission Residential College
Rank 20: PSG College of Arts and Science
Rank 21: Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College
Rank 22: Thiagarajar College
Rank 23: Gargi College
Rank 24: University College, Thiruvananthapuram
Rank 25: Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
Students must note that the answer keys has already been released which they can use to calculate their probable scores. As per the marking scheme of the exam, students will be awarded five marks for every correct answer and one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answers. Around 14,90,000 candidates had taken the exam this year.
