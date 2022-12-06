CUET UG 2023: NTA To Soon Announce Exam Dates, Registration To Start in February

The examination dates for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) are expected to be announced soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). According to media reports, the CUET 2023 registration process is most likely to commence in February.

Meanwhile, the CUET examination is slated to be conducted in the third week of April. After the online registration window is activated, candidates who are interested will be able to apply for the entrance test through the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The NTA will administer the CUET 2023 for undergraduate admission to multiple participating colleges. All students who pass the Class 12 board examination can register for CUET and take the exam relating to their subjects. CUET scores are used by a number of educational institutions, including the prestigious Delhi University (DU), to offer admission to various undergraduate programmes.

CUET UG 2023: Syllabus

The CUET 2023 syllabus will be primarily based on Class 12 subjects. The syllabus for domain-specific subjects will be published on the NTA website and accordingly, the aspirants should prepare for the exam. CUET (UG) 2023 will be held via computer-based test mode. It would be consisting of MCQs and for each correct answer, candidates would get 1 mark.

CUET UG 2023: Medium of Examination

The test papers will be available in 13 different languages which include English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, and Urdu. While applying, a candidate must select one of the specified languages as the medium of the paper.

CUET UG 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Going by the CUET UG 2022 Information Bulletin, there is no age limit for candidates taking the entrance test. Candidates who have cleared the class 12/equivalent examination or are appearing in 2023 can sit for the CUET 2023. However, the aspirants must meet the age requirements (if any) of the university in which they wish to be enrolled.

